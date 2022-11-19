Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli "air aggression" - state media
Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 19-11-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 10:58 IST
Four Syrian soldiers were killed and one wounded in Israeli "air aggression" on some posts in the coastal and central regions of Syria on Saturday morning, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.
Syrian air defences countered the attack, which came from the Mediterranean Sea side and also caused material damage, the agency said.
