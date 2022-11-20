Left Menu

All these are being made on BOT build-operate-transfer basis at a cost of Rs 3.72 crore, Maheshwari said.Besides these, approval has been received for the construction of 32 public toilets and tenders for their construction will be issued soon.

20-11-2022
Coming soon: Doorstep garbage collection in Greater Noida villages
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The facility of doorstep collection of garbage will soon be launched across the 124 villages under the Greater Noida Authority, benefitting lakhs of residents, according to officials.

The facility is currently available only for developed sectors in Greater Noida.

Participating in a programme to mark 'World Toilet Day' on Saturday, Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari noted that the villages in the area and some newly developed city sectors do not have door-to-door garbage collection facility.

''At the beginning of the new year, a (private) agency will be selected to collect garbage from homes in these villages and sectors,'' Maheshwari said.

She also said that the authority has planned 32 more public toilets besides the 30 that are already under construction, according to an official statement.

''At present, 19 public toilets are ready, while work is underway on 11 others. Of these 30, nine are pink toilets (dedicated to women) and the rest are common public toilets. All these are being made on BOT (build-operate-transfer) basis at a cost of Rs 3.72 crore,'' Maheshwari said.

''Besides these, approval has been received for the construction of 32 public toilets and tenders for their construction will be issued soon. The project's cost is estimated to be around Rs 4.28 crore,'' she said.

On the occasion, the senior IAS officer also exhorted the general public to use public toilets instead of defecating in the open and help keep Greater Noida clean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

