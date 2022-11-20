Left Menu

Mamata likely to meet Modi on Dec 5

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the chief ministers meeting in New Delhi on December 5, an official said on Sunday.During the likely meeting, Banerjee may press for the release of the states dues by the Centre, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:53 IST
Mamata likely to meet Modi on Dec 5
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the chief ministers' meeting in New Delhi on December 5, an official said on Sunday.

During the likely meeting, Banerjee may press for the release of the state's dues by the Centre, he said. She may also bring to Modi's attention the issue of erosion by Ganga in areas in and around Farakka barrage, the official said. ''In the meeting the chief minister is expected to highlight the arrears pending for the implemenatation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Bengal,'' he said. Banerjee had recently written to Modi expressing her concern over the continuous erosion by Ganga river in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts and requested the prime minister to advise the ministry concerned to conduct a detailed study and formulate an integrated plan to control the situation.

Modi has convened the meeting in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022