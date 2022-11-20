Howrah Bridge among iconic Kolkata buildings illuminated in blue to mark World Children's Day

Several iconic structures and buildings, including Bidhan Sabha Bhavan and Howrah Bridge, in Kolkata were illuminated in blue on Sunday on the occasion of World Children's Day.

West Bengal assembly building, Kolkata Press Club and Birla Industrial and Technological Museum are among the structures lit up in blue to convey solidarity on the issue of child rights, UNICEF said in a press statement.

November 20 is celebrated as World Children's Day every year.

Places of worship like Shiv Mandir at Taratala, Masjid Un Noor at Park Circus, Basanti Church, Gurdwara Sant Kutiya at Bhawanipur, Japanese Buddhist Temple at Dhakuria and Pareshnath Swetambar Jain Temple at Manicktala were also illuminated with blue light to develop awareness about the rights of children among the believers of multiple faiths.

''To send out a message to the whole world to uphold the rights of children and create a better world for them, these iconic structures have been illuminated so to build awareness among people for creating a world full of peace, opportunity, safety, equality, inclusiveness and happiness for every child,'' said Mohammad Mohiuddin, Chief of UNICEF in West Bengal.

People belonging to all walks of life are urged to uphold the rights of children as they deserve to feel celebrated, included and protected against all forms of discrimination, he said.

UNICEF has been working with leaders of various faiths to generate awareness about the issues of children among people and the illumination of the places of worship has been done as part of its 'Go Blue Campaign'.

