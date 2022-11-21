Left Menu

Hubble spots an unusual galaxy 670 million light-years away from Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-11-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 16:36 IST
Hubble spots an unusual galaxy 670 million light-years away from Earth
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, J. Dalcanton

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured this spectacular view of a galactic collision. The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 lies around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere.

The two galaxies have been distorted by gravity and twisted into a colossal ring, leaving the cores of the two galaxies nestled side by side.

In the above image, two galaxies right of the centre can be seen forming a narrow blue ring while their cores are forming a bulge on the ring's side. Just above this celestial ring lies a bright, orange star. This Hubble image also features two smaller spiral galaxies at the left of the centre, as well as a few stars.

Hubble used its Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) to capture this scene. The instrument replaced Hubble's Faint Object Camera during Servicing Mission 3B and has been contributing to scientific discovery for 20 years. Throughout its lifetime it has been involved in everything from mapping the distribution of dark matter to studying the evolution of galaxy clusters, the European Space Agency wrote in a post.

This image comes from a selection of Hubble observations designed to create a list of intriguing targets for follow-up observations with the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, as well as other ground-based telescopes.

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022