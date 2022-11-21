Left Menu

Maha: Plaster falls from Bibi ka Maqbara in Aurangabad, ASI says conservation to be taken up soon

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-11-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 16:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A portion of plaster on the exterior of Bibi Ka Maqbara, a 17th century monument in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, has fallen, an official of the Archaeological Survey of India said on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on Saturday, the official said.

The monument, which is a tomb of Mughal Emperor Auranazeb's first wife Dilras Bano alias Rabia-ud-Durani, resembles the Taj Mahal and is also known as the Taj of the Deccan.

''A small portion of the lime plaster on a minaret near the main dome of the mausoleum fell. There was no injury to anyone in the area,'' the ASI official said.

''Heavy rainfall might have caused water to seep into the plaster, which might have led it to fall. We will undertake the conservation work soon,'' he said.

Located near the Kham river, Bibi Ka Maqbara is made of basalt rock and plastered with lime. Marble has also been used in some parts in the structure.

When contacted, city-based history researcher Sanket Kulkarni said, ''Vegetation needs to be removed from the walls of the monument from time to time. Cracks and fissures that develop on the surface should also be examined at regular intervals to prevent seepages and loosening of the plaster.''

