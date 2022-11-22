Left Menu

Fire kills 36 in workshop in central China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2022 06:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 06:13 IST
A fire has killed 36 people in a workshop in Anyang city in central China's Henan province, Chinese state media said Tuesday.

Two other people were injured a nd two remained missing, according to state media reports. The fire broke out Monday afternoon about 4 pm and took firefighters several hours to extinguish. More than 200 search rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the fire.

