Fire kills 36 in workshop in central China
A fire has killed 36 people in a workshop in Anyang city in central China's Henan province, Chinese state media said Tuesday.
Two other people were injured a nd two remained missing, according to state media reports. The fire broke out Monday afternoon about 4 pm and took firefighters several hours to extinguish. More than 200 search rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the fire.
