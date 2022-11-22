Left Menu

4.2 magnitude quake in Kargil, no casualties

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakhs Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 10.05 am, was 191 kilometers north of Kargil, the NCS said. The quake in the earthquake prone Himalayan region was at a latitude of 36.27 degrees north and longitude of 76.26 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, it said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh's Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. There were no reports of casualties or damage to property. The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 10.05 am, was 191 kilometers north of Kargil, the NCS said. The quake in the earthquake prone Himalayan region was at a latitude of 36.27 degrees north and longitude of 76.26 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, it said.

