Left Menu

Replicas of Rock Garden statues in Shimla renovated, installed outside municipal corporation office

Now, the 10 renovated sculptures adorn the office building of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.Nek Chanda had donated these sculptures to the Shimla Municipal Corporation nearly 25 years ago to be installed at various vantage points in the city.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:02 IST
Replicas of Rock Garden statues in Shimla renovated, installed outside municipal corporation office
  • Country:
  • India

Replicas of sculptures at Chandigarh's famous Rock Garden, donated to the civic body by the sculptor almost 25 years ago, have been repaired and installed outside the offices of the municipal corporation here over the weekend.

The sculptures were repaired by Anuj Sainia, son of Nek Chand Saini who created the Rock Garden in Chandigarh from scrap material. Now, the 10 renovated sculptures adorn the office building of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Nek Chanda had donated these sculptures to the Shimla Municipal Corporation nearly 25 years ago to be installed at various vantage points in the city. The statues, installed in and around Mall Road and exposed to the elements, were in a dilapidated state. Last year, when Anuj Saini visited Shimla, he was apprised of the situation by the civic authorities, following which he decided to renovate and repair the statues for free in memory of his father, said Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

Ten statues were renovated in Chandigarh using scrap material and installed outside the municipal corporation building. The statues have been placed at one point to ensure safety and maintenance, he added.

Anuj Saini told PTI that it took him almost six months to repair the statues. ''I had also submitted a proposal to the Shimla Municipal Corporation to create a park at a prominent location between the Mall Road and the Ridge to install these sculptures for beautification of the city and even expressed my willingness to create it.

''But there has so far been no correspondence,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022