Left Menu

Aftershocks, heavy rain hamper Indonesia earthquake rescuers

Helicopters were due to drop emergency supplies to two villages cut off by landslides that blocked roads, said Henri Alfiandi, chief of the search and rescue agency. He said the chances of anyone trapped in rubble surviving three days after a quake were increasingly slim but the danger of aftershocks triggering more landslides down rain-soaked slopes had delayed his teams.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:33 IST
Aftershocks, heavy rain hamper Indonesia earthquake rescuers

Driving rain and the danger of landslides disrupted Indonesian rescue workers on Wednesday as they searched for survivors of an earthquake that killed 268 people, with an official warning that time was running out for anyone trapped in rubble. Monday's 5.6-magnitude quake caused extensive damage in the town of Cianjur, in mountains about 75 km (45 miles) south of the capital, Jakarta, and the death toll has risen steadily as rescue workers find victims. More than 150 people are missing.

Recovery efforts on a rainy Wednesday focussed on Cugenang, one of the worst-hit districts, where at least one village is believed to have been buried under a landslide. Helicopters were due to drop emergency supplies to two villages cut off by landslides that blocked roads, said Henri Alfiandi, chief of the search and rescue agency.

He said the chances of anyone trapped in rubble surviving three days after a quake were increasingly slim but the danger of aftershocks triggering more landslides down rain-soaked slopes had delayed his teams. "Because the quake was quite strong and raining, we feared there would be landslides. But we have continued the evacuation process now," Henri told Reuters.

Authorities were working to bring in more heavy machinery to clear landslides but in the meantime people are digging with bare hands, hoes, sticks and crowbars, to search for their relatives and neighbours, video images showed. More than 1,000 police officers have been drafted in to help rescue teams.

Officials said there had been more than 160 aftershocks including a 3.9 magnitude one on Wednesday afternoon. Henri said helicopters would drop food and water to two villages that could not be reached by road and would bring tents on Thursday.

At a Cianjur hospital, patients were being treated outside in tents due to the fear of aftershocks, a member of staff said. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said there was an urgent need for extra help for patients in quake-damaged hospitals.

"My priority is no more deaths," he said. "The first priority is to make sure that badly injured patients are being taken care of, so they can survive." Indonesia is one of the world's most earthquake-prone nations, regularly recording strong earthquakes offshore where fault lines run.

But Monday's quake was so deadly because it struck a densely populated area at a shallow depth of just 10 km (6 miles). Poor building standards led to many deaths, officials said.

President Joko Widodo called for earthquake-proof housing to be included in reconstruction efforts when he visited the disaster zone on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Ananda Teresia; Writing by Kate Lamb and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies and Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022