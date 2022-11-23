Maha: Two labourers killed as makeshift lift at under-construction building collapses

Two construction labourers died after a makeshift lift at an under-construction building collapsed at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The mishap occurred on Tuesday night and the deceased were identified as Kamruddin Jalaluddin (24) from Nepal and Om Prakash (41) from Uttar Pradesh, they said. ''The incident took place at around 11.00 pm on Tuesday when the makeshift lift of the under-construction building collapsed,'' an official of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation said. The personnel of Nizampura police station are probing the case.

