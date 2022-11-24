Left Menu

Arunachal govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 24-11-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 09:08 IST
Arunachal govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has highlighted eight pillars of focus for the overall development of villages, which would also curb migration of rural folk to urban areas.

The key areas include health, education, connectivity, electricity, livelihood, agriculture, sanitation and water supply.

The state government is chalking out a broad plan to empower all villages in the coming years, an official release said, quoting Khandu.

“Only when our villages are empowered, the country will develop. Arunachal’s identity is in our villages,” the chief minister said on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over migration of people from villages to urban towns and cities, Khandu said if this continues, the state’s villages will disappear and so would the distinct cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also urged gram panchayat leaders to closely monitor schemes and programmes being implemented in their respective villages, and ensure quality of work and its timely completion.

