Damp weather hits normalcy in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Damp weather with a drizzle partially paralysed normal life in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The showers were due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall in the central region of Bengaluru and 5.2 mm rain in the international airport in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were 25.6 degree Celsius and 20.4 degree Celsius.

The IMD station in HAL airport recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degree Celsius.

There was no heavy rain or thunderstorm warning by the IMD.

However, the IMD said, light to moderate rain was likely to occur at many places over south interior Karnataka and at a few places over coastal Karnataka. Light rain would also occur at isolated places over north interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah dropped his electioneering plan for the poll-bound State in the coastal town of Kumta in Uttara Kannada district due to the weather condition.

