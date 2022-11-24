Bhupender Yadav addresses UN Country Team on key outcomes from COP27

The Union Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav addressed the special United Nations Country Team (UNCT) on the key themes and takeaways from CoP 27 at UN House, today. The meeting was followed by the inauguration of the Climate Change Photo Exhibition with the Swiss Embassy at the UN House in New Delhi.

Mr Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, congratulated the Government of India on its vitally important contributions made at the recently concluded CoP 27 at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. He remarked that India's bold leadership on the climate agenda, and the innovative solutions increasingly emerging from government and private sector partners in India, are a beacon to the world for a more sustainable, just and equitable global future.

(With Inputs from PIB)