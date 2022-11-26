Left Menu

Nagpur: Labourer dies after falling off under-construction building

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:25 IST
Nagpur: Labourer dies after falling off under-construction building
A labourer died after falling off the third floor of an under-construction building in the premises of Lata Mangeshkar Hospital in Nagpur's MIDC area, a police official said on Saturday.

Rambadan Jaiswal (29) was part of the group of workers engaged in constructing a new building in the hospital complex, the MIDC police station official said.

''He fell after losing balance while working on the third floor on Friday evening. He succumbed to injuries in the hospital,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

