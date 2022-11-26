Left Menu

Telangana govt asks officials to expedite construction of houses for poor

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:46 IST
Telangana govt asks officials to expedite construction of houses for poor
The Telangana government has asked the district collectors to work on ''war footing'' to complete the construction of houses taken up under the double bedroom houses for poor.

The government had sanctioned Rs 18,000 crore to take up construction of 2.91 lakh houses, an official release said on Saturday.

The construction of houses is nearing completion in municipalities and villages, it said.

The government has entrusted the responsibility of provision of amenities like roads, electricity, drinking water and drainage system to the houses and also the selection of beneficiaries to district collectors.

The state administration has directed the officials to take measures on a war footing to complete pending works before January 15, 2023 and to provide amenities and select the beneficiaries.

Observing that the selection of beneficiaries should be transparent, the government said eligibility includes living below poverty line, staying in rented building and having a white ration card, the release said.

