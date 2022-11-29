Left Menu

MP: Miscreants loot 17 rifles from forest dept's post in Burhanpur

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 13:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons looted 17 rifles from a post set up by the forest department in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Bakdi post under Navra forest area of Nepanagar tehsil around 9.30 pm on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

A daily-wage employee was on duty at the post when 15 to 20 people arrived there and ransacked the place, he said. The miscreants looted 17 rifles that the forest department staffers had kept there, the official said.

Two police parties have been formed to track down the accused and recover the stolen weapons, said the SP, who visited the post.

According to officials, teams from the forest department and police were conducting a drive to remove encroachments and check illegal cutting of trees in the area since the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

