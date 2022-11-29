Left Menu

UP: Tiger that killed minor boy captured from Dudhwa buffer zone

UP: Tiger that killed minor boy captured from Dudhwa buffer zone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A tiger that had allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy earlier this month was located at a sugarcane field in the Dudhwa buffer zone on Tuesday morning, officials said. The tiger was successfully tranquillised and taken to Dudhwa office headquarters, Dudhwa buffer zone deputy director Sundaresh said.

He said a team of veterinary doctors will examine the animal and decide its age and other characteristics.

The captured tiger was, in all probability, the one which had killed 10-year-old Jaseem of Nimbuabojh village under the Palia Kotwali area, situated close to Dudhwa buffer zone forests, on November 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

