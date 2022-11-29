UP: Tiger that killed minor boy captured from Dudhwa buffer zone

A tiger that had allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy earlier this month was located at a sugarcane field in the Dudhwa buffer zone on Tuesday morning, officials said. The tiger was successfully tranquillised and taken to Dudhwa office headquarters, Dudhwa buffer zone deputy director Sundaresh said.

He said a team of veterinary doctors will examine the animal and decide its age and other characteristics.

The captured tiger was, in all probability, the one which had killed 10-year-old Jaseem of Nimbuabojh village under the Palia Kotwali area, situated close to Dudhwa buffer zone forests, on November 10.

