Left Menu

Disasters caused total of $122 bln in insured losses in 2022 -Swiss Re

Widespread flooding in Australia after torrential rains in February and March caused an estimated $4 billion in damage in the country's costliest-ever natural catastrophe. France suffered the most severe series of hailstorms ever observed, with insured losses reaching an estimated 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion).

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 01-12-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 14:30 IST
Disasters caused total of $122 bln in insured losses in 2022 -Swiss Re
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hurricane Ian and other natural catastrophes have caused an estimated $115 billion of insured losses so far this year, well above the 10-year average of $81 billion, Swiss Re estimated on Thursday. Natural and man-made disasters did economic damage of $268 billion, of which $122 billion was covered by insurance, making 2022 one of the most expensive yet for the sector, it said.

Ian, a category-4 hurricane which struck Florida in September, was the single largest loss-causing event of the year to date, with an estimated insured loss of $50–65 billion. That would put it second only to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Swiss Re said that 2022 was the second consecutive year in which estimated insured losses surpassed $100 billion, in line with a 5–7% average annual increase over the past decade.

Secondary perils such as floods and hailstorms caused more than $50 billion in insured losses, it said. Widespread flooding in Australia after torrential rains in February and March caused an estimated $4 billion in damage in the country's costliest-ever natural catastrophe.

France suffered the most severe series of hailstorms ever observed, with insured losses reaching an estimated 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion). Swiss Re estimated that more than 11,000 people have died in natural and man-made disasters so far this year, excluding the death toll from severe heat waves in Europe.

Munich Re is due to release its annual catastrophe report in January. ($1 = 0.9626 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022