President to tour AP on Dec 4 and 5, to attend Navy Day celebrations

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:51 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President of India Draupadi Murmu will tour Andhra Pradesh on December 4 and 5, wherein she will attend the Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, among other programmes.

According to the tentative itinerary available on Thursday, the President will arrive in Vijayawada at 10.15 am on December 4 and proceed to the Raj Bhavan.

A civic reception will be hosted in her honour at Poranki village on the outskirts of Vijayawada. After lunch, hosted by AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, the President will fly to Visakhapatnam.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces will be the chief guest at the Navy Day celebration at Ramakrishna Beach in Vizag, where she will witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy and also inaugurate in virtual mode various projects of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The President will inaugurate the National Open Air Range in Kurnool district and the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory of the Bharat Electronics Limited at Nimmakuru in Krishna district.

She will inaugurate the Rayachoti-Angallu section of the NH-340, a four-lane Road-over-Bridge on NH-205 and six-lane grade-separated structures on roads in Kurnool city, Dhone and service roads on NH-44.

She will also lay the foundation stone for the widening of Mudigubba-Puttaparthi stretch of NH-342 in Sri Satya Sai district.

The President will attend the Navy Day reception at Ananthagiri in Visakhapatnam and later leave for temple-town Tirupati.

In early hours of December 5, Draupadi Murmu will worship Venkateswara Swamy at the Srivari temple on holy Tirumala Hills.

At 10.40 am, she will visit the Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam in Tirupati and interact with students, faculty members, members of women self-help groups and women achievers.

The President will fly back to New Delhi from Tirupati airport at 11.40 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

