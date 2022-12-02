4.2 deg C in Rajasthan's Fatehpur
Mercury dipped to 4.2 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur town in Sikar district on Friday, making it the coldest place in Rajasthan.
The night temperature was 5.0 degrees, according to the Met department.
Jalore, Bhilwara, Karauli and Sikar recorded a minimum of 6.4, 6.9, 7.0 and 7.0 degrees respectively, whereas the night temperature at other places was above 8 degrees.
The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours.
