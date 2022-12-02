Ashwini Kumar Choubey urges youth to embrace Bhartiya tradition to fight against air pollution

Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey addressed the valedictory session of National Youth Conference on Vayu: The Vital Life Force, in Odisha today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Choubey laid emphasis on the role of panchmahabhoot, the five basic elements of creation in sustaining and nurturing life. Realizing the immense trove of knowledge left by ancient Indian civilizations, who lived in harmony with the planet and nature, he expressed that it is time India rediscovers the significance and relevance of Indian thought, and initiatives are taken to promote the Bharatiya world view at the global level.

He appreciated the dissemination of knowledge through technical sessions and paper presentations undertaken on various aspects of air quality management such as atmospheric sciences, thermal pollution, role of meteorology, composition of air, climate change, impact on agriculture, among others.

Sh. Choubey said that the Central Government has taken several measures for air quality management in the country such as developing National Clean Air Programme with air pollution reduction targets, augmenting air quality monitoring network (manual & real time), etc. This conference takes the efforts forward by bringing together all the important stakeholders and helping us broaden the discussion on air quality improvement. The conference strengthens the message that we need to adopt as per nature and treat nature and culture with respect.

Addressing a gathering of over 900 delegates, Sh. Choubey said that the youth of the country have an important role in building the future of India and such youth conferences provide further impetus to the government's efforts to constructively engage the youth and give them a platform to present their innovative ideas to solve air quality challenges.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, along with Central Pollution Control Board, at Siksha O Anusandhan University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha commemorated the union of modern and traditional knowledge, to tackle air pollution in the country at the youth conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)