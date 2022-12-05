Left Menu

Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off Apia, Samoa - USGS

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 01:11 IST
Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off Apia, Samoa - USGS
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck around 220 km (150 miles) north-northeast of Apia, Samoa, on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a dept of about 33 km, USGS added.

