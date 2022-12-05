American Samoa tsunami warning lifted after 6.7 quake

A tsunami warning for American Samoa was lifted after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck between American Samoa and Tonga on Sunday.

The earthquake struck under the ocean about 269.2 km (167.3 miles) south-southwest of Tafuna in American Samoa at a depth of 36 km (22.4 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 108 km (67 miles) north-northeast of Hihifo on Tonga. "Based on all available data there is no further tsunami threat to American Samoa from this earthquake," said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries, according to local media. In January, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts on Tonga in the same region and knocked out communications for the South Pacific nation of about 105,000 people. At least three people were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)