Jharkhand forest dept, electricity engineers spar over elephant's death

The Jharkhand forest department and electricity engineers' association are sparring over the death of an elephant due to electrocution.

Following the death of the male elephant in Khunti forest division's Torpa area, around 40 km from state capital Ranchi, on November 15, the forest department registered an FIR with the local police station against three engineers of the electricity department alleging negligence.

Jharkhand Vidyut Diploma Abhiyanta Sangh (JVDAS), however, claimed that the engineers were not responsible for the incident.

''The forest department registered cases against the engineers to hide its own fault. The engineers have nothing to do with the electrocution of the elephant. The pachyderm itself damaged an electricity pole, following which wires were dangling. It somehow came in contact with the wires and died,'' JVDAS general secretary Ajay Kumar told PTI.

He said there should be watch towers in elephant corridors and trenches underneath high-voltage wires in vulnerable areas to keep the pachyderms away but those were not present at the spot of the incident.

JVDAS held a meeting here on Sunday evening and demanded the withdrawal of the cases.

''If the baseless cases are not withdrawn, we will resort to agitation,'' Kumar said.

The forest department, however, dismissed the claims of the JVDAS.

Arjun Baraik, Assistant Conservator of Forests of Khunti Division, said, ''We did not find any damaged poles at the spot. The 11,000-volt wire was hanging at just 7.5 feet above the ground, while the elephant's height was 9.9 feet.'' He claimed the forest department had written to the electricity officials to tighten the loose wires but their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

''Around 10 elephants have died due to electrocution in the division in the last one decade,'' he added.

