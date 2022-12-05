Left Menu

Centre allocated Rs 1,237 cr to Nagaland : Tudu

The Centre through the tribal affairs and Jal Shakti ministries allocated Rs 1,237.51 crore to Nagaland since 2019, said Union Minister of State for the two deaprtments, Bishwewar Tudu on Monday.Tudu, who arrived here on a two-day maiden visit, called upon the implementing agencies in Nagaland to ensure that the benefits reach the grassroots level so that the purpose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uplift the tribal people is fulfilled.

Centre allocated Rs 1,237 cr to Nagaland : Tudu
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Bishweswar_Tudu)
Tudu, who arrived here on a two-day maiden visit, called upon the implementing agencies in Nagaland to ensure that the benefits reach the grassroots level so that the purpose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uplift the tribal people is fulfilled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned for the development of the tribal areas in the country, including Nagaland because of he has set up a separate ministry of tribal affairs, he said.

During the day, Tudu reviewed the implementation of various schemes and developmental works under Jal Jeevan Mission, education, health under the ministries of Jal Shakti and tribal affairs. He said that the government officers had apprised him about the difficulty in full utilization of the projects as per the guidelines of the central ministries due to the hilly terrain and landlocked areas. Tudu said he has asked the officers to draw up proposals which could be taken up at the highest level. He also met with the state BJP workers at Dimapur.

