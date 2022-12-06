Left Menu

Sikar's Fatehpur coldest in Rajasthan at 3.9 degrees Celsius

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 12:57 IST
Fatehpur in Sikar was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan Monday night with a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Among other places, the minimum temperature recorded last night was 4.2 degrees Celsius at Churu, 5 degrees Celsius at Sikar, 6 degrees Celsius at Karauli, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 6.9 degrees Celsius in Nagaur and 7.4 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh) and Pilani (Jhunjhunu), according to the met department. The minimum temperature at the capital city of Jaipur was 10.4 degree Celsius.

