Manipur CM calls on people to use social media responsibly

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:58 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday called on people of the state to use social media responsibly and not to exaggerate incidents as it can create disturbances.

The chief minister visited Tellipati in Imphal East district where two communities engaged in a brief confrontation over a land dispute involving the construction of a temple on Monday night prompting police to resort to firing tear gas shells to control the situation.

''A video of an incident where a tyre was burnt was uploaded as a home being torched,'' the CM told media persons, adding that the ''cybercrime section of police has been alerted and necessary legal action will be taken up.'' ''We are all Indians and the communities residing here have settled for so long. We are one,'' Singh said.

''There is a government and it won't remain mute to unwanted incidents,'' Singh said while condemning the unlawful acts.

On Monday night unidentified miscreants forcibly removed the idols in a nearby temple at Tellipati locality, police said.

Residents of a particular community from Tellipati in large numbers later blocked a street on Monday night by burning tyres prompting another community to retaliate.

