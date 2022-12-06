Jagadish Prasad Naik, DN Group Chairman Shares his Views on Recently Concluded Make in Odisha Conclave 2022

Mr. Naik talks about ‘Real Estate and Social Infrastructure’ during panel discussion Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, India (NewsVoir) The successful third edition of Odisha’s flagship investor summit - Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 - saw a much greater focus on the growth of various industries in the state. Among series of panel discussions conducted on various industries, a panel discussion on Real Estate and Social Infrastructure was held to address growth and development in the state where Mr.Jagadish Prasad Naik, Chairman, of DN Group, one of the leading Business House in Odisha shared his views on the subject. The panel was chaired by Shri G. MathiVathanan, Principal Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Co-panelists included five esteemed dignitaries - Mr.VipulRoongta, Ms.Nayantara Nag, Mr.Matrudatta Mishra, Mr.PramodDwivedi, and Mr.TapanMohanty. The program was moderated by Ms.SurekhaBihani, MD - East, JLL India. Answering to a question of Ms.Bihani, Mr.Jagadish Prasad Naik suggested to the Government that to absorb seven FSI’s, the government should consider towards providing a drinking water supply to all the housing complexes to save groundwater, improve roads, and strengthen the sewerage and drainage system of the city. He highlighted that, “We should expand our cities vertically instead of horizontally because the land is always limited and we should be cognizant of this fact and use the land thoughtfully. And above all the government should give industry status to the Real Estate sector as more than 250 other industries are dependent on the Real Estate sector.” The conclave, which was organized by the Government of Odisha in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), has so far generated an investment intent of Rs. 10.5 lakh crore with a potential for creating over 10 lakh jobs. A plenary session was held on the first day with CXO’s & Industry Leaders to highlight investment opportunities in the state of Odisha and was addressed by Honorable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Pattnaik. Welcoming industry captains to the land of new opportunities, Naveen said, “Odisha is fast emerging as a major investment destination in the country. We are a progressive state with clear focus on transformation in all the sectors.” It was attended by Global leaders and Industry Captains including L.N. Mittal, Anil Agarwal, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal, Karan Adani, Abhyuday Jindal, TV Narendran, NivrutiRai, PuneetDalmia, SatishPai, Om Prakash Singh, Soma Mondal, PrashantRuia and Arun Chawla to name a few. Chairman of DN Group, Jagdish Prasad Naik shared the dais with these leaders to represent the Real Estate & Social Infrastructure sector of the state.

Writing on social media about the same, Mr.Jagadish Prasad Naik expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for furthering the government’s development agenda through the Make in Odisha initiative and highlighted the importance of the conclave in Odisha’s growth. About Make in Odisha Conclave The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 is the flagship investor summit of the Government of Odisha. After the resounding success of the event in 2016 and 2018, the state has decided to organize the third edition of the marquee event at Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 04, 2022. The Conclave is a unique opportunity to understand Odisha's policy and regulatory environment, and the vast existing and emerging business opportunities across sectors. It promises to take engagement to the next level with various activities and events. The Conclave witnessed registration by 18785 delegates, including global leaders, industry captains, exhibitors and participants from 11 countries like Japan, Germany, Norway, Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, China, Indonesia, Israel, Singapore & Thailand. There were 38 business sessions with the 250 speakers. Mr.Jagadish Prasad Naik, Chairman, DN Group Mr.Jagadish Prasad Naik is a well-known entrepreneur in Odisha. As Chairman of the DN Group, he is reputed for his astuteness of vision and for creating new benchmarks with core competencies in housing and the development of social infrastructure for the last 25 years. The Group has now diversified into Education, Retail, Hospitality& Seafood export sectors. In the hospitality sector, the Group has partnered with Indian Hotels Company Limited (Taj Group) for the operational 5-star Hotel, Vivanta-Bhubaneswar, the first-of-its-kind hotel in Odisha. The group has also forayed into the education sector with the setting up of The DN Wisdom Tree Global School, a CBSE school with a unique holistic curriculum and pedagogy. Working on the broader arena, Mr.Naik’s vision is to synergise human talent with the latest technological know-how and other resources inclusively and sustainably that can play an important role in driving Odisha’s progress and development. In the coming years, the Group has planned more premium hospitality and health projects in the State.

