Air quality very poor in city

Delhi on Wednesday recorded very poor air quality and a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. Mist and shallow fog is predicted in the capital over the next few days and the the minimum is likely to dip to 7 degrees Celsius, it said.

The city recorded an air quality index of 323 at 8 am. The 24-hour average was 353 on Tuesday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

As pollution levels in the capital surged to severe levels on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to implement curbs under the stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on the non-essential construction work.

