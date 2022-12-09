Left Menu

Bills introduced in Lok Sabha to revise ST lists in four states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:29 IST
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda (Photo/Twitter: @@TribalAffairsIn) Image Credit: ANI
Four separate bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday to revise the lists of Scheduled Tribes in as many states.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill seeks to to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill aims to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

Another bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.

The fourth bill aims to include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.

From time to time, the government brings such bills to give effect to modifications proposed by various states in relation to the ST list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

