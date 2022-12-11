Left Menu

Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicentre was 2½ miles (4 kilometers) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero. The area sits along Mexico's Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.

There were no immediate reports of damage. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that civil defence was checking for damage.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

