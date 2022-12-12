Left Menu

8th India International Science Festival in Bhopal next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The eighth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) will be held in Bhopal next month to celebrate the country's achievements in the field of science, technology and innovation.

Addressing a press conference here, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said the festival will provide opportunity to the people and the scientific fraternity in the country and abroad to come together, work together and experience the joy of doing science for the wellbeing of India and humanity.

Singh said 14 events will be organised during the four-day event beginning January 21 at the Maulana Azad Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

The minister said the participation of the Department of Space (DOS) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in supporting IISF was an added attraction this year.

IISF is the initiative of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati which is a science movement with swadeshi spirit led by eminent scientists of the country.

