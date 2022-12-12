Contract for setting up smart toilets in Jammu terminated

Taking serious note of casual approach by a contractor engaged for constructing smart toilets here, the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) have terminated the contract with immediate effect, an official said.

JSCL, a special purpose vehicle was constituted in August 2017 by the government for the implementation of smart city development projects in Jammu city.

The contract has been terminated for ''slow work and poor management'' by the company despite repeated warnings, the official said, asking not to be named.

The work on the smart toilets was awarded to Messrs Hare Vishnu Narayan and the work on the project started from Green belt park Gandhi Nagar on July 20.

''The contractor has adopted a causal approach towards the execution of the project despite several warnings and failed to meet the deadline set by authorities. The slow work and poor management of the contractor in crucial projects has prompted the authorities to take stern action,” the official said. The smart toilets, being setup at 15 different locations in Jammu city, were expected to be completed by March next year.

The official said fresh tenders will be floated shortly to engage a new contractor to complete the project which include facilities for differently abled persons, friendly handrails, access ramp having anti-sliding feature, smart toilet app for citizens to locate toilets in the city and integration of smart toilet app with Jammu seva mobile app.

