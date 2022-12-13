Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls on PM Modi at Parliament House

He informed Modi that a Chintan Shivir was organised recently at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, on the theme Strong Uttarakhand 25.Attended by senior officials and ministers of the state, short, medium and long-term roadmap for the development of the state was drawn up at the camp, Dhami said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:51 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls on PM Modi at Parliament House
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House and apprised him about steps being taken by the state government to build a ''strong Uttarakhand'' by 2025. He informed Modi that a Chintan Shivir was organised recently at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, on the theme 'Strong Uttarakhand @ 25'.

Attended by senior officials and ministers of the state, short, medium and long-term roadmap for the development of the state was drawn up at the camp, Dhami said. He apprised the prime minister about the progress in reconstruction work being carried out in Kedarnath and Badrinath according to the Master Plan, an official release here said.

Sectors have been identified to achieve the goal of doubling the economy of the state over the next five years through employment generation and entrepreneurship promotion. A reputed agency like McKinsey has been appointed for speedy expansion of works and preparation of practical roadmap and investment strategy, Dhami said. Dhami said a cabinet meeting is also proposed to be held in the border village of Mana which was described as the first Indian village by the prime minister during his visit in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022