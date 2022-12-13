Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:43 IST
Max temp 26.8 deg C in Delhi, AQI 'moderate'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The maximum temperature in Delhi settled four notches above normal at 26.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, even as the the air quality was recorded in the ''moderate'' category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear sky on Wednesday with mist in the morning.

It was a chilly morning in Delhi on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index was recorded in the ''moderate'' category. The AQI was 133 at 9.30 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Monday's maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, and 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

