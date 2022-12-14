Maharashtra govt scraps domicile requirement for hawker's licence

The Maharashtra government has done away with the condition that hawkers hailing from other states must produce a domicile certificate for obtaining a license and also to enlist as voters. The decision came ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and could help the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP to woo the North Indian voters in the city.

The urban development department, headed by CM Shinde, on Monday issued an order scrapping the requirement of domicile certificate for the hawker's license across civic bodies in Maharashtra. To get a domicile certificate, a person must be a resident of Maharashtra for at least 15 years.

