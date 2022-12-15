Left Menu

MHIL to provide up to Rs 300 cr funds to Max Hospitals and Allied Services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 17:56 IST
MHIL to provide up to Rs 300 cr funds to Max Hospitals and Allied Services
  • Country:
  • India

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved providing funding of up to Rs 300 crore to its wholly-owned arm Max Hospitals and Allied Services Ltd to partly finance the cost of Phase-I expansion of bed capacity at Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai.

The company's board, at its meeting held on Thursday, approved the funding by way of loan or deposit or investment in its securities up to Rs 300 crore, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the company said its board has also approved the issuance of sponsor's undertaking to the lending bank or financial institutions to Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital (BNH) to affirm that it would continue to hold 100 per cent in stake in Max Hospitals and Allied Services Ltd (MHASL) and meet the shortfall arising due to cost and time overruns for the project.

Under the Phase-I expansion plan, 329 beds will be added at BNH, taking the total bed capacity to 660 beds. It is expected to be completed in 2025, the filing added.

On the rationale behind the step, MHIL said BNH has been experiencing high occupancy and increase in patient footfalls.

''Given the growing demand for quality healthcare due to increased penetration of insurance, preponderance of lifestyle disease, aging population and rise in affordability, it is necessary to invest in expansion of the bed capacity at BNH, in order to cater to expected increase in demand for healthcare services,'' the filing said.

Meanwhile, the company said the allotment of land parcel of 6.11 acres at Sector 53 Gurugram has been cancelled by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on the grounds that a part of the land measuring 2.58 acre has not been transferred to it by the builder in compliance with license conditions.

The facts came to light on December 14, 2022 during disposal of the writ petition filed by the company at Punjab and Haryana High Court against HSVP for issuing directions to execute and register the conveyance deed, MHIL said, adding, it is taking appropriate legal advice on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022