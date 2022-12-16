Left Menu

India's G20 presidency: MP govt forms committee for meets in state

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:51 IST
India's G20 presidency: MP govt forms committee for meets in state
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a committee of ministers for arrangements related to G20 meetings in the state, an official said on Friday.

India assumed the presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies, on December 1 and would be hosting several meetings nationwide over the next one year.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The committee formed by the MP government comprises Home Minister Narottam Mishra, PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Om Prakash Saklecha, and Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur.

The principal secretary of the state's culture department will be the secretary of the committee of ministers, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022