Delhi's min temp settles at 6.2 deg C, lowest of season

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature settled one notch above the seasons average at 24.5 degrees Celsius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:26 IST
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature settled one notch above the season's average at 24.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity oscillated between 91 and 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies on Saturday with mist in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 24 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday stood at 223 (poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

