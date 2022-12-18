Left Menu

Govt’s focus is on Tripura’s all-round development: PM

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 18-12-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 17:10 IST
Govt’s focus is on Tripura’s all-round development: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the focus of the government is on all-round development of Tripura and the projects launched will give a fillip to the northeastern state's growth trajectory.

Addressing a public rally here, Modi said that cleanliness became a mass movement in the last five years and, as a result, Tripura emerged as the cleanest among small states of the country.

"Over 2 lakh poor families are getting their own homes today and the majority of them are mothers and sisters of Tripura," he said.

From the rally ground, the Prime Minister launched the ''Grih Pravesh'' programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Rural - schemes.

Thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on connectivity and infrastructure projects in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022