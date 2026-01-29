Tripura: Emerging Data Storage Hub in Northeast

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced strides towards establishing the state as a data storage hub in the northeast, citing burgeoning academic and economic activities as key drivers.

Currently, Tripura has three data centres that inadequately meet demand, prompting the development of a Rs 200 crore Airtel data centre in Chandmari, West Tripura, which offers a 5-megawatt storage capacity.

Saha emphasized the strategic significance of this development, aligning with national goals to expand data storage capacity. The new centre is poised to offer local job opportunities, potentially reversing the migration of Tripura's IT professionals to major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)