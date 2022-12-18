Tripura earlier known for conflict, now for development: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Tripura was earlier known for conflict but after the BJP came to power in 2018, it is now known for development, connectivity and cleanliness.

Addressing a public rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here, he said the state is becoming a logistics hub and is also emerging as the new gateway of trade in the Northeast, which would be connected with South East Asian countries such as Myanmar and Thailand.

He said the 15-km-long Agartala-Akhaura railway project to connect Northeast with Bangladesh would be completed next year.

''Crores of rupees have been invested in infrastructure after the BJP came to power in Tripura. National Highways are getting a massive facelift,'' he said, adding the new possibilities are beckoning the state after an international standard airport has come up.

Lashing out at the Opposition, he alleged the ration meant for the poor used to be looted before the BJP came to power in the state.

''Now, poor people are receiving their rightful ration without any trouble. They have been getting free ration for the last three years,'' he said.

Modi claimed that development had bypassed indigenous people for long.

They (opposition) are masters in spreading negativity, pulling the reverse gear when the state needed an escalator.

''The double-engine government has a positive outlook as well as determination to implement development work on the ground,'' he said.

Modi claimed that the saffron party is the first choice of the indigenous people because of its positive attitude and cited the party's good performance in tribal regions of Gujarat in the recent assembly elections.

Earlier, he inaugurated a slew of development projects worth over Rs 4,300 crore in the poll-bound state.

He launched the 'Grih Pravesh' programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -- Urban and Rural -- schemes.

''Over two lakh poor families are getting their own homes today and the majority of them are mothers and sisters of Tripura,'' he said.

He launched widening works of Agartala bypass from Khayerpur to Amtali, which will decongest the city, and also inaugurated State Institute of Hotel Management and Agartala Govt Dental College and IGM hospital (Agartala).

He also laid the foundation stone of 32 roads of total 323 km length under PMGSY-III, and 112 road projects with 542 km length.

Modi said cleanliness has become a mass movement in the last five years, and as a result, Tripura emerged as the cleanest among small states of the country.

Through the PM Matru Vandana Yojana, every lactating mother is getting money in their bank accounts, he said, adding that institutional delivery is being done so that the mother, as well as the child, is healthy.

He said the focus of the government is on all-round development of Tripura and the projects launched during the day will give a fillip to the northeastern state's growth trajectory.

Modi held a separate meeting with the council of ministers and returned to Delhi on a special air force aircraft.

He had earlier apologised to people assembled at the rally ground as he landed around two hours late from Shillong, where he had gone to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the North East Council (NEC).

