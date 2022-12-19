Science News Roundup: Robotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Robotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says

A 17-metre-long Canadian-made robotic arm on the International Space Station will inspect a docked Soyuz spacecraft after a leak was noticed just before a spacewalk last week, Russia's state space corporation said on Sunday. After the spacewalk was called off on Dec. 15, Roscosmos said there had been damage to the outer skin of an instrument assembly compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule. It said there was a coolant leak.

