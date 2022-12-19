Left Menu

Fog reduces visibility in parts of Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 11:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A thick blanket of fog on Monday morning reduced visibility at several places in Haryana and Punjab, where minimum temperatures also hovered below normal limits.

According to a meteorological department official here, thick fog was reported from Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar among other places in Haryana.

In Punjab, fog reduced visibility in the morning at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Adampur, Bathinda and Faridkot among other places.

According to the Met department's weather report, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar also experienced a cold night recording a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 6.5 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius while Gurdaspur's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, cold weather conditions prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius while Jhajjar's low settled at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a low of 7 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 4.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 6.1 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 5.8 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

