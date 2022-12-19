Left Menu

Make cycling part of life to remain fit, healthy and to keep Earth green: Health min Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged people to make cycling a part of their life to remain fit and healthy and also to keep Earth green.

He participated in a cyclathon on Monday organised by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) with the theme "Save Earth, Save Life".

The rally commenced from Nirman Bhawan and traversed through Kartavya Path.

As he led the cyclathon, Mandaviya, also known as a "Green MP" for his zeal for cycling, urged people to use bicycles to promote health and fitness.

"The cycle can substantially help to address environmental issues as it is a no-pollution vehicle. Many developed countries are using cycles on a large scale. While in India it is known as a poor man's vehicle, it should be our aim to transform this into a rich man's vehicle. It needs to be made a 'passion' from 'fashion'.'' "Let us make cycling a part of our life for a Green Earth and healthy Earth,'' he urged.

''Participated in 'NBEMS Cyclathon' with the younger generation in Delhi today. Along with keeping the mind happy and the body healthy, cycling also keeps the environment clean. Save the Planet, Ride a Cycle,'' he tweeted along with a picture in which a 5-year-old cycling enthusiast is seen cycling as part of the rally.

Several others also joined the rally to encourage healthy behaviour among the masses through physical activities.

Highlighting the significance of cycling and physical activities, Mandaviya said "we need to inculcate exercise in our lives for physical as well as mental benefits. Physical activities are known to keep away many non-communicable and lifestyle diseases." He complimented NBEMS for their "Go-Green" drive and proactive role towards health promotion and environmental protection. Accompanying Mandaviya were Dr Abhijat Sheth, President NBEMS, and other Governing Body members of NBEMS.

