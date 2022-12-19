Congo says unable to support U.N. nature deal in current form
The Democratic Republic of Congo is unable to support the adoption of a proposed global deal to protect nature after two weeks of United Nations-backed negotiations, a representative from the country told a summit on Monday.
Talks are likely to continue Monday morning. The summit is due to conclude on Dec. 19.
