Congo says unable to support U.N. nature deal in current form

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 13:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Congo Dem Rep

The Democratic Republic of Congo is unable to support the adoption of a proposed global deal to protect nature after two weeks of United Nations-backed negotiations, a representative from the country told a summit on Monday.

Talks are likely to continue Monday morning. The summit is due to conclude on Dec. 19.

