UP RERA imposes Rs 1.77 cr penalty on 13 real estate promoters over non-compliance of orders

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Monday said it has slapped a combined penalty of Rs 1.77 crore on 13 real estate developers over non-compliance with its orders.

The non-compliance relates to issues like delay in handing over flats to buyers, refunds, submission of approved maps in group housing projects, etc, according to UP RERA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Tyagi.

The RERA during a meeting on Monday reviewed the status of compliance of its orders by the promoters of the realty projects. The authority found that some of the developers have indulged in non-compliance despite being granted sufficient time.

''The RERA is making constant efforts to ensure enforcement of its orders and provide speedy justice to the aggrieved allottees. The action of penalty against the guilty promoters is an important step towards compelling them to comply with the orders of the Authority," UP RERA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Tyagi said.

"Taking the above facts in to account, the Authority decided to impose appropriate penalty against the promoters to ensure compliance of its orders and protect the interests of the home buyers," Tyagi said, according to the statement.

The promoters slapped with the penalty are Gardenia India (Rs 62.13 lakh), Elegant Infracon (Rs 7.93 lakh), Rudra Buildwell Projects (Rs 3.12 lakh), Unibera Developers (Rs 6,31 lakh), K V Developers (Rs 6.67 lakh), Three C Green Developers (Rs 42.40 lakh), Suncity Hi-Tech Infrastructures (Rs 47,515), Antriksh Engineers (Rs 6.98 lakh), Anil Gupta (Rs 9.02 lakh), Idea Builders (Rs 6.80 lakh), Gardenia Developers AIMS (Rs 7.57 lakh) and Logix Infrastructure (Rs 9.60 lakh), the RERA said.

The regulatory body said it has used its powers under section 38/63 of the RERA Act which empowers it to penalise the non-compliant promoters with up to 5 per cent of the cost of the project.

It further directed the promoters to submit the compliance report of its orders within 15 days and deposit the amount of penalty within 30 days, otherwise the amount of penalty shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

''UP RERA is continuously taking strict decisions against the insensitive promoters for protection of the interests of the home buyers. The Authority is fully committed to protect the interests of home buyers and, for this, the Authority is taking all possible steps to regulate the real estate sector of the state according to the RERA Act," UP RERA Chairman Rajive Kumar said.

