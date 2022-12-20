HC orders status quo on land allotment decision taken by Eknath Shinde as minister in previous Maha govt

The Bombay High Court has ordered status quo on a decision taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when he was a minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of allotting land meant for slum dwellers to private persons.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and M W Chandwani of the HC's Nagpur bench in its order passed on December 14 noted that the court since 2004 has been monitoring the land allotments made by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to politicians and other influential individuals. This was after a petition was filed alleging the NIT gave away land to politicians and others at meagre rates.

On December 14, the bench was informed by amicus curie (appointed by court to assist) advocate Anand Parchure that Shinde during his tenure as the urban development minister of the MVA government directed the NIT to give away land acquired for housing scheme for slum dwellers to 16 private persons.

''If any such order as claimed is really passed then we would direct the authorities to maintain status quo till the next date,'' the court said.

The matter would be again heard on January 4, 2023.

