Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California - USGS

Reuters | California | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 16.1km, USGS said, adding that it struck 12km west-southwest of Ferndale, California.

