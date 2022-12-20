Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California - USGS
Reuters | California | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 16.1km, USGS said, adding that it struck 12km west-southwest of Ferndale, California.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States Geological Survey
- USGS
- California
- Ferndale
Advertisement